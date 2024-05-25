MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High fire danger across Arizona over Memorial Day weekend

PHOENIX — Winds are picking up and fire danger is increasing across Arizona this holiday weekend.

Expect breezes in the Valley and windy conditions at times across northern and eastern Arizona on Saturday.

Fire danger will increase as these winds pick up and conditions stay dry.

Fire Weather Warnings (Red Flag Warnings) are in effect Saturday in southeastern Arizona, along the Mogollon Rim, and in northeastern Arizona, where gusts could hit 40 mph.

This increase in winds is coming as a weak storm system passes by, but it looks like all the rain with this storm will stay to the north in Utah and Colorado.

High pressure will build in again by Monday sending Valley temperatures back into the low 100s.

Air quality will also get worse as winds lighten up. Ozone High Pollution Watches are in effect on Monday and Tuesday.

People most vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, and people with respiratory issues. Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.

Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and upper respiratory issues.

Consider driving as little as possible, carpooling, working from home, or re-fueling your vehicle in the evening to help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse.

We are now headed into prime ozone pollution season in the Valley during these long, sunny days, so this may be an issue throughout much of June.

Temperatures will get hotter, too. Phoenix could hit 105 degrees for the first time this year by the middle of next week.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.91" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

