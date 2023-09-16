MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up this weekend in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are back on the rise as we head into the weekend!

Valley highs will top out around 105 degrees with early morning lows in the mid 70s to low 80s.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible on Saturday near Safford and in the White Mountains, but otherwise the forecast will stay dry across Arizona.

Heading into next week, we'll be tracking back-to-back storm systems moving in. There won't be a lot of moisture with these, but we will get some cooler air as they move through.

Valley highs will fall into the upper 90s by Thursday and mid 90s on Friday.

This cool-down will mark the beginning of the end of our record-setting heat season.

Phoenix reached temperatures of 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix has also had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020. September 10th also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

Phoenix has also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.07" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

