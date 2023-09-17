MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up this weekend

PHOENIX — Temperatures are back on the rise this weekend as a ridge of high pressure pushes into the desert southwest.

Clear skies, light winds and moderate air quality. Storm chances are slight to none around the state. As s few isolated thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon near Safford and in the White Mountains.

Heading into next week, we'll be tracking a storm system moving in. There won't be a lot of moisture with it, right now light scattered showers across northern and eastern Arizona are only at 10 percent Wednesday through Friday.

The good news is we will get some cooler air as it moves through. Valley highs will fall into the upper 90s by Thursday and mid 90s on Friday and into next weekend.

This cool-down will mark the beginning of the end of our record-setting heat season.

Phoenix reached temperatures of 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix has also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.07" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

