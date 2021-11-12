MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up in the Valley!

PHOENIX — The warming trend continues today in Arizona!

As high pressure builds in, temperatures are back on the rise and our forecast will stay sunny and dry.

Winds will be light in the Valley, but we are expecting more breezy to windy conditions along the Colorado River Valley on Friday.

Places like Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City could see peak wind gusts near 40 mph.

Winds will back off over the weekend and we'll stay sunny and dry statewide Saturday and Sunday.

Valley highs will continue to hit the mid to upper 80s each afternoon with early morning lows in the 50s.

Then, as high pressure breaks down next week and a few weak disturbances move through, temperatures will drop and clouds will move in.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.52" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

