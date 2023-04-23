MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up across the Valley

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and heating things up this weekend.

Valley temperatures will climb into the mid 90s again tomorrow.

Air quality will start to improve on Sunday as breezes pick up. That will prevent ozone from building up as much.

Breezes will continue into early next week as the next storm system we're tracking moves in from the northwest.

That storm could bring a few showers to northern Arizona late Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. It will also bring in some slightly cooler air.

Highs will drop into the low 90s by Tuesday before warming back into the mid 90s by Thursday.

Although our Valley forecast will stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt and Gila rivers through Tuesday (April 25th) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

__________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

