MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating back up across Arizona as we head into the weekend

PHOENIX — Get ready for a big warm-up!
High pressure is building in, drying things out and heating things up as we head into the weekend.
Valley highs will top out near 102 today, 103 on Saturday and 100 on Sunday with early morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Breezes pick up slightly this afternoon, with more breezes on Saturday, Sunday and Monday as another weak storm system approaches our state.
Right now, it's looking pretty dry with only a slight chance of isolated showers in the forecast along the Mogollon Rim on Monday.
2024 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.94" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
