MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat continues and Monsoon storm chances ramp up

PHOENIX — It's been nearly a month of record-setting heat and there may finally be a little bit of relief on the way as monsoon storm chances increase through midweek.

Rain chances will ramp up heading into early next week, which could improve our air quality in the Valley and help temperatures finally drop below 110 degrees.

Our last measurable rainfall at Phoenix Sky Harbor occurred on March 22nd, putting our dry streak at 127 days now. That now the fourth-longest dry streak in Phoenix history. The longest is 160 days in a row without measurable rain which happened in 1972.

The best chances for monsoon storms here in the Phoenix metro area will be on Sunday and Monday. Any storms that develop could produce damaging winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

Temperatures will continue to top 110 degrees over the weekend with early morning lows in the 90s.

Phoenix has now reached 110 degrees or higher for an all-time record of 30 days in a row. (Previously, the record was 18 days in a row set in 1974.)

We've also reached 115 degrees 17 times so far and 119 degrees three times. That's the greatest number for both of those thresholds ever recorded in Phoenix!

We also had a 16-day streak of consecutive days with lows in the 90s, a new all-time record that is more than double the previous record.

Even though the Excessive Heat Warnings have expired for the valley please be cautious and safe in this heat. Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

A High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Sunday for Maricopa and Pinal counties.

So, stay tuned for updates from your ABC15 Forecasters.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.90" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.48"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

______________________________________

