MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat alerts kick in this weekend as temperatures soar!

PHOENIX — Get ready for another round of heat alerts as temperatures soar in the Valley through the weekend.

Storm chances are dropping in the Valley too as high pressure moves west, cutting off our monsoon flow and cranking up the heat.

Phoenix temperatures will be back at 110 degrees starting Friday, with temperatures between 110 and 115 through early next week.

Highs are also headed back into record territory. Sunday's record high is 113 degrees, set back in 2020. Monday's record high is 113 degrees, set back in 2009. Tuesday's record high is also 113 degrees, set back in 2009. We're forecasting highs to be between 113 and 114 degrees on those days.

Overnight lows will be getting warmer too, only cooling into the upper 80s to low 90s each day.

The combination of sizzling hot afternoons and warm overnight lows will increase the risk for heat illness in the coming days. The Valley and much of southern and southwest Arizona is now under an Excessive Heat Watch from Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.

We'll switch into ABC15 Weather Action Mode when those alerts are upgraded to Warnings in the coming days as an extra reminder to plan ahead and take care of yourself in this dangerous heat. Limit your time outdoors, stay hydrated and keep an eye on the most vulnerable in our community like kids and the elderly. Remember to bring your pets indoors, too.

Phoenix has already had 46 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record in the next few days as the high heat continues.

Twenty of those days have been at 115 degrees or hotter, the most ever recorded in a single year. Previously the record was 14 days set in 2020.

We could also see more overnight lows in the 90s in the coming days, too. We're now up to 29 days with lows in the 90s, breaking the previous record of 28 days set in 2020.

As temperatures climb and skies stay mostly sunny, our air quality will get worse, too.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Friday and Ozone High Pollution Watches are in effect Saturday through Monday. These will likely get upgraded to Advisories as we get closer. Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels those days making it difficult to breathe if you have asthma or COPD. So, you may want to limit your time outside if you have any kind of respiratory condition.

Monsoon storms will continue to develop across the higher terrain in northern and eastern Arizona through the weekend. We could even see a few storms over the higher terrain just north and east of the Phoenix Metro.

Storms that develop could produce heavy, flooding rain, strong winds and dangerous lightning so stay weather-aware and be prepared to get indoors when storms strike.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.94" (-1.63" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.73"

_____________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

_____________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar