MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat alerts extended through Friday as dangerous heat wave continues

PHOENIX — Our dangerous, record-setting heat wave will drag on through at least the end of the week with little to no relief in sight.

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for the Phoenix metro area and all of western and southwestern Arizona through Friday night.

Heat alerts also extend across southern and parts of northern Arizona this week.

We are now in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as an extra reminder to take action to keep you and your family safe during this dangerous heat wave.

Limit your time outside during the afternoon, stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle.

As we head through the rest of the week, Valley highs topping out at 115 degrees or hotter each day through Friday.

Phoenix highs could set, tie, or come within a degree or two of the record highs each day, too.

Overnight lows will stay very warm too, only cooling into the upper 80s to low 90s across the Valley.

The warm mornings combined with the sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat illnesses, so make sure that you're staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts.

The ridge of high pressure bringing this extreme heat will eventually position itself near the Four Corners region and that could bring some minor heat relief our way.

Monsoon moisture will start flowing back into Arizona late this week and over the weekend, bringing storm chances back.

A few storms are possible over the higher terrain and in eastern Arizona each day this week, with storms likely in these areas by the weekend.

The Valley will stay dry much of the week, but we'll see our storm chances return Friday and this weekend.

The biggest hazards with any storms that develop across Arizona will be strong winds, dangerous lightning and small hail. We could also see downpours and areas of flooding, especially along burn scars, so stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

Air quality will be an issue again in the Valley this week.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today, as ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels for people in sensitive groups. An Ozone High Pollution Watch is in place for Wednesday and that could be upgraded to an Advisory, too.

If you have a respiratory condition, like asthma, bronchitis or COPD, you may want to limit your time outside or you may have experience chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion or difficulty breathing.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.84" (+0.79" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

