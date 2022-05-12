MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Headed into the hottest weekend of the year so far

PHOENIX — Enjoy today because things are about to heat up big time by the weekend!

It's going to be a beautiful day in the Valley with highs climbing back into the upper 80s this afternoon.

After today, high pressure builds in sending temperatures soaring into the weekend.

Phoenix will hit the upper 90s on Friday and heat up into the triple digits over the weekend.

We'll see some of the hottest weather of the year so far by the weekend with Valley highs hovering around 105 degrees Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Sunday's record is 107 degrees, set in 1937. Monday's record is 106 degrees, set in 1997. We'll likely be within a degree or two of both of those records.

Early morning lows will be milder too, only cooling into the upper 60s to low 70s each day.

Heat this intense is happening a bit sooner than normal this year, too.

On average, Phoenix sees its first temperatures each year at 105 or hotter around May 22nd.

As wind die down, air quality will get worse. Ozone pollution will build up in the Valley and our air could become unhealthy for anyone with a respiratory condition on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued High Pollution Watches for Ozone pollution on those days, so plan on limiting your time outside if you have asthma or COPD.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.28" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

