MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Getting closer to triple digits for Mother's Day

PHOENIX — Temperatures will make their way into the upper 90s on Mother's Day.

We'll see some late afternoon breeziness too.

We could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms along the Mogollon Rim or across northern Arizona today, but our Valley forecast will stay dry. Daily rain and storm chances will be present for the high country through Friday.

Occasional showers over the mountains of northern and eastern Arizona may bring gusty winds at times to the lower deserts during the evenings next week.

High pressure will be building in from the west next week, putting Phoenix back in the triple digits starting Monday. We'll hang on to above average temperatures through at least next weekend.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+0.97" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

