MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Freeze Warnings in the Valley and another winter storm this weekend!

Freeze Warnings are in effect for outlying areas of the Phoenix metro until 9 a.m. Saturday. This includes Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and the Gila River Indian Community.

These warnings extend farther south too, into places like Maricopa, Coolidge, Florence, Casa Grande and Eloy.

Make sure to protect your sensitive plants and keep pets indoors overnight.

Phoenix and other surrounding cities in the Valley should stay above the freezing point, but frost is still possible early Saturday morning.

Our next big storm system moves in on Sunday. Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop and more rain and snow will fall.

This storm will impact outdoor events/activities and travel across Arizona, so Sunday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Sunday for much of the Arizona high country.

We could see around a tenth of an inch of rain in the Valley and four to eight inches of snow in places above 6,000 feet in elevation.

The snow level will fall to around 3,500 feet, so even an inch of snow is possible in Globe.

Here are some other places where snow is expected on Sunday:

Pinetop-Lakeside: 6-10"

Pine-Strawberry: 6-10"

Flagstaff: 4-8"

Show Low: 4-8"

Heber-Overgaard: 4-6"

Williams: 4-6"

Window Rock: 4-6"

Payson: 4-6"

Sedona: 3-5"

Prescott: 2-4"

Wind gusts near 55 mph could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility on Sunday across the high country, so avoid all unnecessary travel.

Wind Advisories will be in effect for much of northern and southeastern Arizona Saturday evening and Sunday.

As colder air settles in behind Sunday's storm, we will likely see the first freezes of the season for many Valley locations on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.01" (-0.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.00"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

