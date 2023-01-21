MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Freeze Warnings for central Arizona overnight

PHOENIX — Our latest winter storm is now headed east.

As skies clear out overnight, temperatures will plummet.

We are tracking single-digit lows in and around Flagstaff and temperatures in the 30s for much of central Arizona.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for the southeast Valley and across northern Pinal County overnight into Saturday morning and again overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Take action to cover any sensitive plants you have with a blanket or tarp to protect them from frost damage. Places like Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, south Chandler, Sun Lakes, Maricopa and Casa Grande will all freeze overnight.

It will get even colder across southern Pinal County, central La Paz County and Pima County where Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect. In these spots, overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s and we'll see sub-freezing temperatures for a longer period of time overnight.

So, be sure to bring your pets inside, cover your plants and pipes, and protect yourself from these freezing temperatures.

Daytime highs will reach the upper 50s across the Valley over the weekend, keeping us nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will stay mostly sunny and dry, so outdoor events across the Valley are still looking good.

Another storm system will be moving into Arizona on Monday.

Valley rain chances with this next storm are slim to none, but we could see more snow in the high country. So, stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.43" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.23"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

