MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Freeze Warnings and more snow on the way

Freeze Warnings are in effect again tonight into Sunday morning for the southeast Valley and across northern Pinal County.

Take action to cover any sensitive plants you have with a blanket or tarp to protect them from frost damage. Places like Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, south Chandler, Sun Lakes, Maricopa and Casa Grande will all freeze overnight.

It will get even colder across southern Pinal County, central La Paz County and Pima County where Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect. In these spots, overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s and we'll see sub-freezing temperatures for a longer period of time overnight.

While there aren't freeze alerts at play up north we are tracking another night of single-digit temps and even some negative temperatures for the Grand Canyon and Flagstaff.

Daytime highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s across the Valley this weekend, keeping us nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We will stay mostly sunny and dry, so outdoor events across the Valley are still looking good.

Winds will pick up for Northwestern and Southwestern Arizona on Sunday. A Wind Advisory for the area begins late Saturday night through Sunday evening as some spots could see wind gusts up to 55 mph.

Another storm system will be moving into Arizona overnight Sunday.

Valley rain chances with this next storm are slim to none, but we will see more snow in the high country.

Flagstaff is set to get another three to four inches of snow and Show Low another one to two inches.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.40" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.23"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

