MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Freeze Warning for parts of the state

PHOENIX — Most of the Valley will see early morning lows in the low to mid 40s, but some outlying areas may make it down into the 30s by sunrise this morning.

Some spots across western Arizona could dip below freezing for the first time this season. So, a Freeze Warning is in effect overnight for the Aguila Valley, La Paz County, and the Gila River Valley east of Yuma.

Remember to take care of the four P's whenever freezes hit: Pets, Pipes, Plants, People.

Sunshine returns over the weekend with highs in the upper 60 to low 70s across the Valley.

Next week, all eyes are on the Pacific again as another storm system churns off the coast of California.

This one could bring rain and snow back to Arizona Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for details as we get closer!

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

