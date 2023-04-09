MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First 90s of the year expected on Easter

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and bringing the warmest temperatures of the year so far!

We are tracking our first 90s of the year on Easter Sunday!

On average, our first 90s of the year tend to come around March 30th.

We will be flirting with the triple digits as temperatures continue to climb, we will be on record watch.

Right now, for Monday our forecast high is 99 degrees, for Phoenix not far from the record of 100 set in 2018.

For Tuesday our forecast high is 99 degrees, which would set a new record for that day. The previous record is 98 degrees set in 1989.

The upper 90s will stick around through midweek.

These temperatures are incredibly warm for this time of year. So, stay hydrated, limit your time outside in the afternoon and don't forget the sunblock for your outdoor activities.

Although our forecast looks to stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Verde river through Friday (April 7th) and for the Salt and Gila rivers through next Friday (April 14th) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.

By the middle of next week, another storm system will be headed our way. Winds will pick up across Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures will drop significantly by the end of next week putting the Valley back in the 70s.

We may even see some rain and snow showers across parts of our state.

Stay tuned for updates on this storm as we get closer.

_______________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.20" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

_______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

