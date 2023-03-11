MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First 80s of the year in the days ahead!

PHOENIX — Phoenix just missed hitting 80 for the first time this year on Friday.

As clouds thickened up again, Sky Harbor topped out at 79 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to be near 80 degrees over the weekend and into early next week, so our first 80s of the year will likely happen soon.

The average first 80-degree day is in early February, so this is a bit later than normal.

Winds are picking up across Arizona this weekend as we track a storm passing to our north.

Peak gusts could reach 40 mph in the high country and 25 mph here in the Valley on Saturday afternoon.

This storm could also bring a few showers to northern Arizona through the weekend, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

As high pressure builds in early next week, temperatures will approach the mid 80s on Tuesday.

Then, another storm will be moving in on Wednesday. Winds will pick up again, temperatures will drop and we'll see chances for rain back in the Valley.

Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible in some Valley locations on Wednesday.

Up north, we could see snow in areas above 6,500 feet in elevation Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Right now, the best snow chances appear to be in northeastern Arizona across the Navajo Nation.

Stay tuned for more updates on this storm as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (-0.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.55"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

