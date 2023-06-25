MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First 110s of 2023 this weekend!

PHOENIX — We have had 11 days straight of afternoon highs in the 100s and up mark and our longest stretch of consecutive days in the triple digits isn't going anywhere.

These triple-digit highs are going to soar Sunday to the highest levels we've seen so far this year.

Phoenix will see the first 110-degree day Sunday. On average this happens around June 11th, so this is a little later than usual.

It will get even hotter next week, with daily highs ranging from 110 to 114 degrees each afternoon. Overnight lows will be warmer too, only cooling into the upper 70s to low 80s in the Valley each morning.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Monday and Tuesday in southeastern Arizona.

Keep yourself safe in this extreme heat by limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day and by staying hydrated. Remember to keep an eye on kids and the elderly, as they can be the most affected by this heat. Also, consider bringing pets indoors to keep them cool.

Winds will remain breezy to gusty for the start of the week. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph in parts of northern and northeast Arizona. While Valley gusts will remain between 20-25 mph.

These winds combined with the very dry conditions around our state will increase the risk for wildfires.

While Monsoon 2023 is officially here, our forecast still looks sunny and dry with no rain in sight over the next week.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.07" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

