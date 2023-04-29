MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First 100s of the year ahead in Phoenix!

PHOENIX — Get ready to sweat! As high pressure builds in, temperatures are soaring this weekend.

Highs will climb into the upper 90s on Saturday and then hit the triple digits for the first time this year on Sunday.

On average, we tend to see our first triple-digit day around May 2nd.

We're also headed into record territory. The current record for Sunday is 102 degrees in Phoenix, set back in 1943. We could tie that record, or end up within a degree of it by Sunday afternoon.

But, it will be a one-and-done triple digit forecast. Another storm system will be approaching from the west, helping to drop temperatures early next week.

Valley highs will fall into the mid 90s Monday and low 90s Tuesday as winds pick up again.

Then, even cooler air will arrive pushing highs back down into the low 80s by Thursday.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.09" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

_______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

