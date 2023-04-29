MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First 100s of the year ahead in Phoenix!

PHOENIX — Get ready to sweat! As high pressure builds in, temperatures are soaring this weekend.
Highs will climb into the upper 90s on Saturday and then hit the triple digits for the first time this year on Sunday.
On average, we tend to see our first triple-digit day around May 2nd.
We're also headed into record territory. The current record for Sunday is 102 degrees in Phoenix, set back in 1943. We could tie that record, or end up within a degree of it by Sunday afternoon.
But, it will be a one-and-done triple digit forecast. Another storm system will be approaching from the west, helping to drop temperatures early next week.
Valley highs will fall into the mid 90s Monday and low 90s Tuesday as winds pick up again.
Then, even cooler air will arrive pushing highs back down into the low 80s by Thursday.
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.09" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
