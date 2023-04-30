MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First 100s of 2023 ahead in Phoenix!

PHOENIX — As high pressure builds in, temperatures are soaring this weekend.

Our first 100-degree day could happen tomorrow!

On average, we tend to see our first triple-digit day around May 2nd.

We're also headed into record territory. The current record for Sunday is 102 degrees in Phoenix, set back in 1943. We could tie that record, or end up within a degree of it by tomorrow afternoon.

Windy conditions are expected in Mohave County Sunday as gusts could be as strong as 55 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

With the heat comes much direr conditions, a Fire Weather Watch for most of southern Arizona (this includes metro Phoenix) will be in place on Monday.

But, it will be a one-and-done triple-digit forecast. Another storm system will be approaching from the west, helping to drop temperatures early next week.

Valley highs will fall into the mid-90s Monday and low 90s Tuesday as winds pick up again.

Then, even cooler air will arrive pushing highs back down into the low 80s by Thursday.

Flood Warnings are in place once again for the Salt and Gila Rivers through Tuesday as the flow will increase due to water releases from the dams upstream over the next few days.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.09" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

_______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

