MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat continues as Monsoon storm chances lessen this week

PHOENIX — Chances for monsoon storms will decrease as much drier air moves into the region.

There's still a chance in the higher terrain to our north and east, but we are not expecting much in the Valley over the next few days.

With the higher terrain storms, watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, dangerous lightning, downpours and flooding, especially near wildfire burn scars. Stay weather-aware and never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

High pressure will shift south and begin to weaken before it shifts back over Arizona by the end of the week bringing a much warmer and humid air mass to the region. This will up the Valley's chances for showers by next weekend.

Valley temperatures will stay sizzling hot with highs around 110 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s each night.

As temperatures stay hot, the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke continues.

Limit your time outside, especially in the afternoon, during the day's peak heat. Stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.19" (+0.52" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

