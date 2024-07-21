MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat and more monsoon storm chances into next week

PHOENIX — The extreme heat rolls on as our temperatures stay above normal and above 110 degrees through next week.

Overnight temperatures will remain in the upper 80 to low 90s next week too.

It's the dangerous combination of sizzling hot afternoons and little relief overnight that's increasing the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Limit your time outside, especially in the late morning and afternoon, stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.

The chance of monsoon storms will ramp up tomorrow into the early part of next week for the Valley, too.

The greatest potential will be across the higher terrain in northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona, but there's also a chance for more storms in the Valley, especially Sunday night.

Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, blowing dust, dangerous lightning, small hail, downpours and flooding, especially along and near wildfire burn scars. So, stay weather-aware and never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

As monsoon moisture increases and storm chances ramp up, temperatures will drop just a few degrees.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.17" (+0.73" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

