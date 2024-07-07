MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat! ABC15 Weather Action Days

PHOENIX — We are dealing with a long and dangerous stretch of extreme heat as we round out the holiday weekend and begin a new week.

An Excessive Heat Warning has now been extended for the Phoenix metro area and most of southwestern Arizona through at least Thursday.

Heat alerts also extend all across western Arizona, through much of southern Arizona, and into some of the lower elevations across northern Arizona through at least Tuesday.

Now through Thursday are ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to keep you and your family safe during this dangerous heat wave.

Limit your time outside during the afternoon, stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle.

Valley highs will continue to stay around 116 degrees through the week.

Phoenix highs will also continue flirting with records on Monday and Tuesday. The current record high for Monday's record high is 115 degrees and Tuesday's is 116 degrees.

Overnight lows will stay very warm too, only cooling into the upper 80s to low 90s across the Valley.

The warm mornings combined with the sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat illnesses, so make sure that you're staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts.

We'll see the return of monsoon moisture chances to the high country by early next week, with chances increasing as the week goes on.

The Valley is expected to stay dry, with a slight chance for showers and storms back in the mix by the end of next week.

The biggest hazards with any storms that develop across Arizona will be strong winds, dangerous lightning and small hail. We could also see downpours and areas of flooding, especially along burn scars, so stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

Air quality will be an issue again in the Valley next week.

An Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for Tuesday. These alerts could be upgraded to advisories as we get closer.

If you have a respiratory condition, like asthma, bronchitis or COPD, you may want to limit your time outside or you may have difficulty experience chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion or difficulty breathing.

Everyone should try to carpool, take public transportation or work from home whenever air quality alerts are issued.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.84" (+0.82" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

