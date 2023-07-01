MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings this holiday weekend

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and bringing our first 115-degree days of the year this weekend.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect Saturday through Tuesday, so those will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. That means it's time to take action to keep you and your family safe.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly, who can be the most affected by this heat, and bring your pets inside too!

This weekend's heat will put temperatures near records, too.

Saturday's high will end up just one degree shy of that day's record of 115, set back in 1990. Sunday's high will end up just two degrees shy of the record of 118 set back in 2011.

Afternoon highs will still be hovering between 110 and 115 degrees through the 4th of July and throughout all of next week, and in Phoenix overnights will only drop to the mid to upper 80s.

Ozone High Pollution Advisories are also in effect for the Phoenix metro area Saturday and Sunday as our air quality gets worse.

Ozone High Pollution Watches are in effect Monday and Tuesday and those will likely get upgraded to Advisories too as we get closer.

Limit your time outside in the afternoon as ozone levels are peaking if you have asthma or COPD.

While Monsoon 2023 is officially here, our forecast remains dry with no rain in sight for the Valley over the next week.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

