MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings in effect through Monday night

PHOENIX — After a brutal record-setting July, extreme heat is back in the forecast this August.

Phoenix has now had 37 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through August.

We've also had 21 days so far with lows in the 90s. That is already the second most ever recorded and we still have all of August to get through! The record is 28 days set in 2020 and that record will likely get broken this summer.

We'll also be adding to the tally of days at 115 degrees or hotter. 2023 is already in the top spot with 18 days so far. The previous record of 14 days was set in 2020.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect through 8 p.m. Monday as temperatures approach 115 degrees again. Warnings are also in effect for southern Arizona and portions of the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet this weekend.

So, we are in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to protect yourself, your family and your pets from these potentially dangerous temperatures.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets inside, too.

High pressure is bringing the heat, but it's also cutting off our monsoon moisture.

The Valley won't see any rain or thunderstorm chances over the weekend. But, there are signs we may tap into a little bit of monsoon moisture again early next week. Right now, it doesn't look like any major washouts are coming, but there will be a 10 percent chance of an isolated storm or two Monday through Thursday of next week.

Phoenix is currently in the middle of the fourth longest dry streak on record. It has been 135 days since we've had measurable rain at Sky Harbor.

This is the first time in recorded history that Phoenix has not received any measurable rainfall in the months of April, May, June and July.

So far, we have only had a trace of rain at Sky Harbor since the start of the monsoon season. To date, 2023 is tied with 1995 and 1993 for the driest starts to the monsoon on record here.

In 1993, Phoenix didn't get measurable rain until August 6th. 1995 was the latest first measurable rainfall on record. That year, it didn't come until August 14th.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-1.09" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.53"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

