MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings in effect Sunday

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring!

Today marked the 54th day this year at 110 degrees or hotter, tying the record set in 2020. Ad we set a new daytime high record at 114 degrees, previous record was 111 in 2021.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Sunday for the Valley, south-central and southwestern Arizona.

So, it will be an ABC15 Weather Action weekend as a reminder to take action to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe during these potentially dangerous temperatures.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, stay hydrated and stay inside as much as you can during the heat of the day. Remember to bring your pets inside, too.

Sunday's forecast is 111 degrees and that could be record-tying. The current record is 111 degrees set in 1990.

Thankfully, we don't have any days in the forecast with highs over 115 degrees. We have already had 22 days this year at 115 degrees or hotter, the most ever recorded. Previously, the record was 14 days set in 2020.

We're also now up to 35 days with lows in the 90s. The old record was 28 days set in 2020. With our days getting shorter now, we have more time to cool off overnight and it's becoming more unlikely to see lows in the 90s. However, we will be close over the weekend with lows in the high 80s.

We'll see daily storm chances along the rim and in the high country for the next week at least.

Early next week, a storm system passing through will drop our temperatures and bring showers and thunderstorms to our state.

Right now, storm chances in the Valley are slim but we can't rule out a few isolated storms on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.01" (-1.96" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.93"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

