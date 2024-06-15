MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings extend through Father's Day weekend

PHOENIX — It's going to be a sizzling hot Father's Day weekend in the Valley!

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for the Phoenix metro area and much of central Arizona.

Phoenix temperatures will be back into record territory, too. The record highs for both Saturday and Sunday are 115 degrees, both set back in 2021.

This extreme heat is increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, so we remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to keep you and your family safe during this stretch of dangerously hot days.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses like dizziness, changes in pulse and muscle cramps.

A storm system will pass to our north early next week, dropping temperatures and picking up our winds.

Phoenix will likely stay below 110 degrees for the first half of next week with highs around 105 to 108.

Our forecast across Arizona will remain dry over the next week, even as Monsoon 2024 officially begins on Saturday.

The outlook this year has odds favoring another drier and hotter-than-normal monsoon season.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

