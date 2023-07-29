MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning today. Monsoon storm chances this weekend, too

PHOENIX — It's been nearly a month of record-setting heat and there may finally be a little bit of relief on the way as monsoon storm chances increase this weekend.

Phoenix has now reached 110 degrees or higher for an all-time record of 29 days in a row. (Previously, the record was 18 days in a row set in 1974.)

We've also reached 115 degrees 15 times so far and 119 degrees three times. That's the greatest number for both of those thresholds ever recorded in Phoenix!

We also had a 16-day streak of consecutive days with lows in the 90s, a new all-time record that is more than double the previous record.

Temperatures will continue to top 110 degrees over the weekend with early morning lows in the 90s.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Valley have now been extended through tonight. So, we remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

In addition to the dangerous heat, air quality has been getting worse, too. The Phoenix metro area is under an Ozone High Pollution Advisory today.

Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with a respiratory condition like asthma or COPD. Limit your time outside in the afternoon hours or you may have difficulty breathing if you are sensitive to this kind of pollution.

Rain chances will ramp up heading into early next week, which could improve our air quality in the Valley and help temperatures finally drop below 110 degrees.

Our last measurable rainfall at Phoenix Sky Harbor occurred on March 22nd, putting our dry streak at 127 days now. That now the fourth-longest dry streak in Phoenix history. The longest is 160 days in a row without measurable rain which happened in 1972.

The best chances for monsoon storms here in the Phoenix metro area will be on Sunday and Monday. Any storms that develop could produce damaging winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and dangerous lightning. So, stay tuned for updates from your ABC15 Forecasters.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.86" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.48"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

