MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning in place as unprecedented heat wave continues!

PHOENIX — We did it! Phoenix set a new record for the latest 115 degree day ever on record! . That breaks the record for the latest 115-degree plus day by 3 weeks!

On average, Phoenix only sees 2 days a year at 115 or hotter.

Last year, we set a record 22 days at 115 or hotter and so far this year we've had 12. That puts 2024 in third place for the most on record, behind 2023 and 2020.

High pressure is sending temperatures soaring and bringing unprecedented heat to Arizona for this time of year as we finish off the month of September and head into October.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Phoenix metro area and much of the lower elevation deserts across Arizona through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

So, we are in ABC15 Weather Action mode until then as a reminder to take action in these dangerously hot temperatures. Stay hydrated, limit time outside in the afternoon and never leave kids or pets in the car no matter how quick the errand.

This heat wave is absolutely shattering records as Valley temperatures heat up between 110 and 116 degrees over the next several days. Average highs, which are considered "normal" for this time of year are in the mid 90s.

The latest 110-degree day ever recorded in Phoenix was previously September 19, 2010, but we broke that record this week day after day.

It's likely that we'll continue to mark the latest 110-degree day on record all the way through at least October 1st. Right now, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix in the month of October is 107 degrees.

Thankfully, our nights are getting longer, so we do not anticipate any 90-degree lows. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 80s across the Valley, but even that's exceptionally warm for this time of year and we could set new daily record warm lows too.

Temperatures will gradually drop next week, but the triple digits are still in the forecast until the week of October 7th.

Our drought has been worsening over the past few months with the hotter and drier monsoon we've experienced. There are only a few days left to get rain in the buckets before the monsoon season officially ends on September 30th and our rain chances are slim to none all across Arizona.

So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.76" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

