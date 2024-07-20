MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning and more monsoon storm chances this weekend

PHOENIX — An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday, so we are in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in these dangerously hot temperatures.

High temperatures in the Valley will approach 115 degrees with overnight lows only cooling into the upper 80s to low 90s.

It's the dangerous combination of sizzling hot afternoons and little relief overnight that's increasing the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Limit your time outside, especially in the late morning and afternoon, stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.

The chance of monsoon storms will ramp up over the weekend, too.

The greatest potential will be across the higher terrain in northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona, but there's also a chance for more storms in the Valley.

Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, blowing dust, dangerous lightning, small hail, downpours and flooding, especially along and near wildfire burn scars. So, stay weather-aware and never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

As monsoon moisture increases and storm chances ramp up, temperatures will drop just a few degrees.

Valley highs will hover around 112 degrees next week with overnight lows in the 90s (that is, unless more widespread storms help cool things off.)

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.17" (+0.77" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

