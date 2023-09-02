MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out for Labor Day Weekend

PHOENIX — We're drying out for the rest of Labor Day weekend across most of Arizona

Temperatures will stay below normal with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s and early morning lows in the upper 70s to low 80s.

As high pressure returns toward the end of next week, the heat will crank up again.

There's still a chance of adding more 110-degree days to our tally which is already at 52 for the year. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix has also had 22 days so far at 115 degrees or hotter, the most ever recorded in a single year. Previously, the record was 14 days set in 2020.

We're also now up to 34 days with lows in the 90s. The old record was 28 days set in 2020.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.01" (-1.80" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.93"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

