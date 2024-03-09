MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out and warming up this weekend in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Showers and thunderstorms hit the Valley Thursday and Friday, but we're drying out and warming up this weekend.

As low pressure remains near the Four Corners on Saturday, scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are still possible along the Mogollon Rim, in the White Mountains, and across the Navajo Nation.

We may see the clouds build again over the mountains north and east of the Valley, but rain chances in the Phoenix metro area are slim to none on Saturday.

With high pressure returning by Sunday, our forecast will stay dry heading into next week as temperatures warm into the low 80s.

Another storm system will move in toward the middle to end of next week with cooler air, more wind, and more chances for rain and snow across Arizona. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.30" (+0.29" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.38"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

