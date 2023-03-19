MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry in the Valley but a chance of showers begins for Northern AZ

PHOENIX — Phoenix staying dry through the weekend with Valley highs back into the mid-70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

Winds will remain breezy at times as high pressure remains over head. Expect gusts in the Valley on Sunday around 20 mph and around 35 mph up north.

We'll see another chance for showers in the high country by Sunday afternoon with about a half inch of rain. Snow will be above 6,500 feet with one to four inches expected.

Then a more active weather pattern sets up for us Monday as a series of systems move through and the chance for showers and snow increases.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we're switching into Weather Action Mode as we track a storm system that looks to bring widespread rain, thunderstorms, and more snow to the high country.

As of right now, the Valley could get up to half an inch of rain. Higher terrain north and east of us could get up to two inches of rain.

Snow levels will drop to around 5,500 feet with six to twelve inches expected.

Winds will pick up on Tuesday and Wednesday, and temperatures will get cooler again.

The rain and the snow could impact your outdoor plans as well as the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday and Wednesday, so plan ahead.

In northern Arizona, showers could lead to more snowmelt and runoff, causing more flooding.

Stay weather-aware and stay tuned for more updates on flood alerts as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.86" (+0.55" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.09"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

