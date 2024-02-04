MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry for now as we track the next winter storm

PHOENIX — Temperatures are going to be significantly cooler this weekend than they've been all week, with Valley highs only reaching the low to mid-60s Saturday and Sunday.

We'll get warmer to start next week with a high in the upper 70s expected in Phoenix on Monday, but our weather pattern will stay active through mid-February with a few more storms on the way that will bring back the cooler conditions throughout the next week.

Our next storm could bring even more rain by the middle of next week, potentially impacting travel and this year's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Therefore, ABC15 Weather Action Days take effect on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.32" (+0.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.39"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

