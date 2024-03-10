MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry and warm in the Valley

PHOENIX — With high pressure nearing today, our forecast will stay dry heading into next week as temperatures warm above average into the upper 70s to low 80s across the Valley.

We'll be staying dry in the high country as well to end the weekend and start the new week.

Then, another storm system will move in toward the middle of next week with cooler air, more wind, and more chances for rain and snow across the high terrain and areas to the north and east of Phoenix.

Afternoon breezy conditions are expected starting Monday in Phoenix, with winds increasing further during the latter half of the week as that weather system moves into the region from the north.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.30" (+0.26" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.38"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

