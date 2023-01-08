MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry and warm for now

PHOENIX — High pressure is building, keeping us dry and sending Valley highs into the upper 60s for Sunday.

The biggest difference will be the clouds stream in this evening and stick around Sunday.

Valley highs will approach the 70s early next week and mornings will still be chilly dropping into the low to mid-40s all week.

Another storm system will bring rain and snow chances back to our state by Tuesday.

Stay tuned for further updates as the storm approaches.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.33" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.66"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

