MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry and sunny Halloween Sunday

PHOENIX — After several days with sizzling October temperatures, we will begin to cool things down just in time for Halloween.

High pressure that has dominated our weather pattern this past week will start to break down and move out to our east.

Our Halloween trick-or-treat forecast is looking good with temperatures in the 70s after sunset on Sunday.

A series of storm systems will sweep through the Great Basin but stay a bit to far north to bring anything but clouds to our state. Which really translates to, dry with no rain chances ahead in the Valley.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s in the Valley beginning Tuesday and stay there the rest of the week.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.31" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

