MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry and cool for the rest of the weekend

PHOENIX — The rest of the holiday weekend is looking sunny and dry, but we'll stay cool.

Valley highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through Sunday.

Morning lows will be chilly falling into the 40s each day, with some areas dipping into the upper 30s!

We're keeping an eye on another storm system set to approach our state Monday. the dry cold front will only bring cooler air and strong winds through the mid-part of the week.

The High Country could see wind gusts as strong as 40 mph while back down in the Valley gusts could be as strong as 30 mph.

Temperatures will remain at if not just below normal for the rest of the week.

By Friday another storm system could bring snow and rain to Arizona.

Stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.62" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

