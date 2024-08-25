MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drier for now as temperatures stay near normal

PHOENIX — The best chances for storms will be across eastern and southeastern Arizona for Sunday.

Any storms that develop could produce powerful winds, blowing dust, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy downpours, and flooding (especially near wildfire burn scars).

A storm system moving through the Pacific Northwest will pull drier air into Arizona and drop temperatures a few degrees.

Phoenix will fall to around 105 or 106 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, which is near normal for this time of year.

There is no end in sight to this sizzling stretch of triple digits, though. Phoenix is in the middle of the longest stretch of triple-digit days ever recorded. As of today, we've had 90 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

Next week looks a bit hotter with Valley temperatures around 108 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 80s, providing a bit more relief from the heat each morning.

Most of the monsoon action will be across eastern Arizona next week, but there is at least a slight chance of a few isolated storms in the Valley towards the middle of the week.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (0.00" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

