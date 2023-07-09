MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dangerously hot weather continues, heat alerts in place

PHOENIX — There's no end in sight for our unrelenting heat wave.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode while these heat alerts are in effect as an extra reminder that you need to take action to keep yourself and your family safe.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

High-pressure overhead is bringing dangerously hot and dry conditions our way for at least another week.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix Metro Area and most of south-central Arizona will be in place through next Sunday night. There will also be an excessive heat warning going into effect Tuesday morning through Sunday night for portions of southwest Arizona, like Yuma and Quartzsite.

A combination of sizzling hot daytime highs and warmer than normal overnight lows will increase the risk for heat illness, especially next week.

Daily highs in Phoenix will reach 110 to 116 degrees each afternoon. Overnight lows will cool into the mid to upper 80s through the weekend, but by the middle of next week, we may not see lows drop out of the 90s in Phoenix!

Our heat looks to peak towards the end of the week and into the weekend now, with temperatures above 114 degrees each day.

The low temperatures next week will also be near record on Wednesday and Thursday.

The risk of wildfires is also going up as conditions stay very dry and winds increase. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Mohave County Sunday and Monday. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged as fires can start and spread out of control very easily under these conditions.

Air quality continues to cause issues for people with respiratory conditions, too. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory takes effect for the Phoenix area on Sunday and Ozone High Pollution Watches for Monday and Tuesday. Ozone pollution could make breathing difficult for kids, older adults, and anybody with respiratory conditions the next few days so you may want to limit your time outdoors.

While we're nearly a month into the monsoon, there are still no signs of rain for the Valley. However, we could start to see storm chances go up in southeast Arizona and the high country early next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.20" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

_____________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

