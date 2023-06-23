MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dangerously hot days ahead, as Phoenix temperatures reach the 110s!

PHOENIX — We're in the midst of the longest stretch of consecutive days in the 100s so far this year in Phoenix.

These triple-digit highs are not only sticking around but also soaring this weekend to the highest levels we've seen so far this year!

Valley temperatures will drop slightly today as a disturbance passes to our northwest, but it won't be enough to keep us out of the triple digit. Phoenix tops out in the low 100s this afternoon.

Winds pick up across the state again today. While breezes will be light in the Valley, wind gusts could reach 45 mph in parts of northern and northeast Arizona.

These winds combined with the very dry conditions around our state will increase the risk for wildfires.

A Fire Weather Warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of northeast Arizona this afternoon and evening. Relative humidity in that part of our state could drop below 10 percent by this afternoon.

As high pressure intensifies to our southeast over the weekend, we're tracking the hottest temperatures of the year so far!

Phoenix could see its first 110-degree day by Sunday. On average this happens around June 11th, so this is a little later than usual.

It will get even hotter next week, with daily highs ranging from 110 to 112 degrees each afternoon. Overnight lows will be warmer too, only cooling into the upper 70s to low 80s in the Valley each morning.

Keep yourself safe in this extreme heat by limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day and by staying hydrated. Remember to keep an eye on kids and the elderly, as they can be the most affected this heat. Also consider bringing pets indoors to keep them cool.

While Monsoon 2023 is officially here, our forecast still looks sunny and dry with no rain in sight over the next week.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

