MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Coolest Cinco de Mayo in recent years!

PHOENIX — Cooler air is settling into Arizona and it's going to be the coolest Cinco de Mayo in recent years for Phoenix.

Temperatures will top out around 8 to 10 degrees below normal across Arizona with highs across the Phoenix metro in the low 80s.

Breezes will pick up in northern Arizona by midday and it will get breezy here in the Valley in the late afternoon.

The Valley will gradually warm up in the days ahead, though. Phoenix will be back up near 90 degrees on Sunday.

Early next week looks even warmer as highs approach the mid-90s on Monday and Tuesday.

With another storm system passing to our north, winds will pick up again across Arizona next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite the fact that we're in the midst of a dry stretch, our wet winter is leading to more water releases from the Granite Reef Dam and a Flood Warning has been issued for areas along the Salt River from Granite Reef to Tempe Town Lake until May 11th. Watch for road closures along the Salt River and do not attempt to cross any flooded areas or roadways.

A Flood Warning is also in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 16th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

