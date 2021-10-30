MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler Halloween weekend in the upper 80s

PHOENIX — After a sizzling Friday with a high of 93 in Phoenix, high pressure will weaken and a couple of storm systems will pass to our north, meaning temperatures will drop a little for Halloween weekend.

Look for highs here in the Valley in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday and low 80s starting Monday.

That means our Halloween forecast is looking good for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the 70s after sunset.

Clouds will move through again Sunday and early next week, but our forecast is looking dry with no rain chances ahead in the Valley.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.29" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar