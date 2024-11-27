MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air, chances for rain and snow across parts of Arizona

PHOENIX — We are tracking a storm system passing to our north that's picking up winds and bringing a chance of rain and snow showers to northern Arizona.

Areas north of I-40 could see anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain today.

Snow levels will drop to around 6,500 feet by Wednesday evening, which could bring a light dusting of snow to Flagstaff.

Our forecast will stay dry here in the Valley, but clouds will continue to move in, and temperatures will drop a few degrees.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s across the Phoenix metro area this afternoon, putting us a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

The storm system will clear out by Thanksgiving, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected statewide.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-70s in the Valley, mid-50s in Prescott, and mid-40s in Flagstaff on Thanksgiving Day.

Winds will still be breezy to gusty along the Colorado River Valley this Thanksgiving. Lake Wind Advisories take effect tomorrow, as gusts on Lake Mead, Bullhead City, and Lake Havasu City could reach 30 mph, creating hazardous conditions for small boats.

We'll gradually warm up over the weekend and into early next week. Phoenix could be flirting with the 80s again as early as Saturday.

Typically, the last 80-degree day of the year falls around November 24, but last year, our last 80-degree day didn't happen until December 17. The latest 80-degree day ever recorded was December 30, 1980.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.87" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

