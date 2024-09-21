MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air, breezy winds across Arizona Saturday

PHOENIX — Low pressure is moving into Arizona bringing more clouds, more wind and cooler air.

Breezes are picking up with gusts near 25 to 30 mph across Arizona, including right here in the Valley.

It looks like we'll see just enough moisture for a few spotty showers in Phoenix metro area overnight into early Saturday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will be more scattered across northern Arizona through Saturday afternoon.

We're getting another dose of cool air with this storm system, too.

Valley temperatures will drop to the low 90s on Saturday, putting us several degrees below normal for this time of year.

After this storm system heads farther east on Sunday, high pressure will build in again sending temperatures back into the triple digits as our forecast stays sunny and dry.

Our drought has been worsening over the past few months with the hotter and drier monsoon we've experienced. There are only a couple of weeks left to get rain in the buckets before the monsoon season officially ends on September 30th.

So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.66" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

