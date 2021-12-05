MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool down on the way

PHOENIX — Warm and Sunny conditions continue for the weekend but big changes come our way for next week.

Clear, sunny skies are sticking around but, temperatures are dropping a bit, look for highs in the upper 70s Sunday. That still put us around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Mornings will stay cool, with overnight lows in the 50s, something to keep in mind if you're heading to a holiday lighting or parade event.

Next week, we're tracking two storm systems That will finally bring winter weather to Arizona.

The first storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest will swing down toward Arizona Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop and we could see rain and snow showers across our state Tuesday.

With that storm, the snow level will fall to around 6,000 feet and we could see one to two inches of snow along the Kaibab Plateau, some portions of the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains.

The second storm system drops into Arizona by Thursday night and Friday. This system will bring much colder air and better chances for rain and snow. Stay tuned for details on this one as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.99" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar