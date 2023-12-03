MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool and dry weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX — We're in for a cool, dry weekend across the state.

Phoenix picked up 0.19 inches of rain this week, bringing our year-to-date total to nearly three and a half inches. That's more than three inches below normal.

We aren't expecting any more rain for at least the next 7 days, but the cooler air will stick around Saturday and Sunday as Valley highs top out in the 60s.

Overnight lows will be chilly, too. Look for temperatures in the 40s across the entire Valley early Saturday morning.

As high pressure returns next week, our forecast will really warm up!

Phoenix could hit 80 degrees by Wednesday as we stay sunny and dry all week.

While it's still early out, our next storm system could move through next weekend.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.05" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

