MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer this weekend

PHOENIX — A chilly and breezy start to our day. Temperatures are running a few degrees warmer this Friday morning but the winds are making it feel much cooler outside.

Up north, a deep freeze in some spots in the high country. Temperatures have dropped below zero in Heber and Show Low.

Breezes will pick up in the Valley and across southeastern Arizona this morning. Peak gusts will approach 30 mph across the Phoenix metro area and to our south in Pinal County and Pima County.

A Wind Advisory is in place through 3 p.m. this afternoon for eastern Maricopa County, Pinal County and Gila County.

Clouds will move back in today, too. We are not expecting any rain or snow, but the cloud coverage could get thick throughout the day.

Temperatures will warm up over the next couple of days. Expect Valley highs in the mid to upper 60s on Friday and low to mid 70s over the weekend.

With low pressure lingering to our southwest, we may see a few showers in central and southern Arizona late Sunday, Monday or Tuesday.

Then, another winter storm pushes in from the north on Wednesday dropping temperatures, cranking up our winds and bringing more rain and snow to Arizona.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.20" (-0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.58"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

______________________________________

