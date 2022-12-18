MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cloudy and cool Sunday

PHOENIX — A weak weather disturbance moves through the state Sunday, increasing our cloud cover and bringing a slight chance of snow showers to eastern Arizona. Snow levels will be high around 8,000 feet with only an inch of snow expected.

The valley and most of the rest of the stay unfortunately will stay dry.

Daytime highs will climb into the low 60s but that will still be a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Next week high pressure returns to the region keeping us dry and allowing for a warm-up.

We'll climb a couple of degrees each day, putting highs back in the mid to upper 60s as we approach Christmas weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.10" (-1.78" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.46"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

