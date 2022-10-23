MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Chance of showers with a BIG drop in temperatures

PHOENIX — We are tracking a major cool-down in the next 24 hours as the latest storm system moves through our state.

Timing of this next cold front is expected late Saturday night into Sunday morning and then another wave moving through Sunday night into Monday morning.

Here in the Valley, we're not expecting a lot of rain but we could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms late tonight, Sunday or even early Monday.

Forecast models are showing less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible in parts of the Valley.

Up north, the snow level could drop to 6,500 feet by Sunday afternoon, but it's likely only our highest elevations like the San Francisco Peaks, Chuska Mountains and Kaibab Plateau will see accumulating snow.

Flagstaff will get rain tonight and early Sunday with perhaps snowflakes mixed in with any showers lingering throughout the day on Sunday.

Winds will pick up, too.

Much of northern Arizona is under Wind Advisories through tomorrow. Expect winds out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph with peak wind gusts near 55 mph along the I-40 corridor.

We're also tracking a major cool-down!

Phoenix will fall to 77 on Sunday. That will put us nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Morning lows will get much cooler, too. Valley temperatures will drop into the 50s each morning next week with hard freezes expected in northern Arizona as lows drop into the 20s in places like Flagstaff and Williams.

As we dry out in the Valley, temperatures will gradually rebound. Daytime highs will be back near 80 degrees by Wednesday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

